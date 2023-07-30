Police foil terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday night foiled a terror attack check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

As per details, the terrorists attacked the check post in Bara Spin Qubur in the limits of Khyber police station. The terrorists opened fire and hurled hand grenades.

The timely response of police and the FC personnel forced the terrorists to flee the scene.

Following the incident, security has been beefed up after the attack in the area.

Earlier, the police foiled a terror attack on law enforcers at Gomal Bazar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank city.

According to details, some police officials in KP’s Tank came under a gun attack by a group of heavily armed terrorists. However, police claimed that the attack had been foiled by responding befittingly.