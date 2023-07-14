Police foil terrorist attack in KP’s Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The city police on Friday night foiled a terror attack at Peshawar’s Matni police station, ARY News reported.

As per details, the terrorists attacked the Matni police station, located in the middle of KP’s capital Peshawar. They continued firing for about 25 minutes.

Getting the information of the attack, heavy contingents of police reached the spot and forced the terrorists to flee after a fierce exchange of fire.

SSP operations said terrorists tried to attack the police station on behalf of the Matni market, reportedly the number of terrorists was 8 to 10.

The security has been beefed up after the attack in the area.

Earlier, the police foiled a terror attack on law enforcers at Gomal Bazar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank city.

According to details, some police officials in KP’s Tank came under a gun attack by a group of heavily armed terrorists. However, police claimed that the attack had been foiled by responding befittingly.