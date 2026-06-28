Police found bodies of woman, three children in Okara house

OKARA: Police found the bodies of a woman and her three minor children in a home in Jandraka village, in the vicinity of Okara, police said on Saturday.

A Ravi Police team found the bodies of woman Faiza (42 years, and her three children, twins Dawood and Junaid (7 years) and daughter Dua Fatima (10), in the house of Muhammad Riaz aka Gullu.

The dead bodies were shifted to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

District Police Officer DPO Okara Asad Ejaz Malhi reached the spot, and the police collected forensic and other evidence from the place.

Police said that the head of the family, Riaz aka Gullu, was in overseas and recently returned and was driving in Jandraka. He was not found at the home.

Police officers said that all aspects of the incident being inquired into, adding that the cause of the death of the woman and three children yet to be established.

SP Investigation, Malik Dawood, has said that the deaths being investigated keeping all possibilities of the incident.