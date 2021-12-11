Police get remand of woman who killed, hacked man to pieces

KARACHI: A court on Saturday granted four-day physical remand of a woman arrested on the charge of brutally murdering a sexagenarian man in Karachi’s Saddar area.

Police produced the woman before the judicial magistrate (South) and requested her physical remand for investigation. The court handed over the accused to the police for four days and directed the investigation officer to produce her on completion of the remand along with a progress report.

“Why was a woman investigation officer not assigned the case?” the magistrate asked, to which a state counsel, Abdul Rehman replied that the case involves the heinous offence of murder.

He said the police are investigating the case from different angles. The investigation officer said the woman’s finger prints and DNA sample have been taken for forensic tests, results of which are expected to be received in a few weeks.

Earlier, the police said the 40-year-old woman killed Shaikh Mohammad Sohail, 65, and then chopped his body into pieces at his apartment in Saddar area. The deceased had been living with the woman for the past several years.

The police had found the decapitated body of the man in the apartment.

