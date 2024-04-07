Police to get rid of bandits from katcha area soon, says IG Sindh

KANDHKOT: Sindh Police has determined to get rid of bandits from katcha area with full support from government, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said on Sunday.

Talking to media in Kandhkot he said the conditions seemed to be improving in katcha area including in Kashmore. “Hopefully we will get rid of bandits soon.

He said police and rangers have been active in katcha area to maintain law and order.

Pointing out tactics of bandit gangs, IG Police said that, earlier they were kidnapping people, now they honey-trap them.

He said the police has saved over 500 people in three months from being abducted with honey-trap adding that the police force has sealed the katcha area.

He said police has devised a strategy to control street crimes from Karachi to Kashmore.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said several policemen have martyred while fighting with dacoits.

He said arms sales increases owing to tribal disputes, efforts are being made to resolve tribal feuds.

Replying a question IG Memon said a joint investigation team working over Priya Kumari case.

Sindh government taking notice of the kidnapping of Hindu girl Priya Kumari, daughter of Raju Mal, recently ordered formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to rescue the girl.

The JIT headed by Mirpur Khas DIG Javed Jaskani. The other members of the team are Hyderabad SSP Amjad Sheikh, Shaheed Benazirabad SSP Tanveer Tannu and two DSPs.

on August 19, 2021, seven-year-old Priya Kumari disappeared on the Day of Ashura, from Sabeels set up in Sanghrar village of Saleh Pat in district Sukkur.