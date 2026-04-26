Police include anti-terrorism sections in Clifton road rage firing case

KARACHI: Police has added anti-terrorism law sections in Clifton firing case, in which Agha Shaheer, a son of an ex-SP, seriously injured an FBR Inspector in a road rage incident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Accused Agha Shaheer has been absconding, while the police have arrested three facilitators who assisted the accused to escape from the law.

Police officials have said that the accused mercilessly used firearm in a minor incident and opened fire in public at a citizen.

The investigators have added more sections of law including the anti-terrorism clauses.

Police have arrested a man Mazhar Ali who assisted accused Agha Shaheer to flee to Shikarpur.

Two facilitators namely Agha Tahir Khan and Agha Musaddiq Khan have been arrested from Shikarpur, who had helped the accused to keep his car in hiding at their place. Both facilitators being shifted to Karachi, police officials said.

Police officials earlier said that the investigators getting assistance of the Safe City and S-IV system cameras to trace the movement of Agha Shaheer, who has been a son of retired SP Agha Asghar.

The South-Police recovered the vehicle, which was carrying its genuine number plate and was registered in the name of SP Agha Asghar, father of accused Agha Shaheer.

In the road rage incident on Thursday after an altercation, Agha Shaheer opened fire at a government official leaving him seriously injured.