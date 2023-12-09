‘Police informer’ shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police on Saturday morning found the body of a young man from Korangi who is said to be a ‘police informer’, ARY News reported.

The police officials confirmed that the deceased person, identified as 24-year-old Ibrahim Haidri, was a police informer and the assailants shot him in the head with three bullets.

According to the police statement, the deceased person, Ibrahim, residing in the Lashari Para area of Karachi, where some armed assailants in plain cloth abducted him last night at 3 am and murdered him in the Korangi area.

“My brother, Ibrahim, was abducted by four armed individuals in plain clothes last night at 3 am, and we found out about his murder in the morning,” the victim’s brother stated.

“Ibrahim’s wife neither told us nor informed police about his abduction but came to our house in the morning informed about the murder of Ibrahim and now she is nowhere to be found,” the brother of the deceased person added.

“A total of two 30-bore bullet shells were recovered from the murder site,” the police officials stated.

The police revealed that the incident seems to be a sign of a personal grudge, however, the department is investigating to apprehend the accused involved in the murder.