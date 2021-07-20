Police inspector allegedly murdered by his son in Karachi

KARACHI: A police inspector Deedar Abbasi has been murdered by his son by firing inside the house in Korangi’s Mehran Town, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Deedar Abbasi, an inspector at Darakhshan police station’s investigation section, was killed inside his residence after his son opened fire on him in Korangi’s Mehran Town.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Shahjehan Khan said that the motive for the crime is being investigated.

Police said that the deceased police inspector was the elder brother of Memon Goth police’s station house officer (SHO) Khalid Abbasi who was killed by his son, Kamran Abbasi, after he shot bullets on his father’s head and arm over a personal dispute.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after murdering his father. Police added that raids are being conducted to arrest Abbasi’s son.