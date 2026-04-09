Police mobile app launched to file FIR online for lost documents

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the Punjab Police Pakistan App, enabling citizens to report lost documents from the comfort of their homes.

Through the app, citizens can now register complaints for lost identity cards, passports, and driving licences without visiting a police station or service centre.

After submitting a report, a copy of the missing report (FIR) will also be delivered to their homes.

The chief minister said the initiative aims to make public services more accessible through modern technology.

“Providing convenience to the public through innovation is our commitment,” she stated, adding that putting Punjab on the path of technological advancement remains a top priority of her government.

The app will save citizens both time and money, while also reducing the stress associated with visiting police stations and waiting to file reports.

Earlier, Kisan Card Loan Phase-III was launched in Chiniot district to facilitate landowners and cultivators, in line with the Punjab government’s farmer-friendly vision.

The initiative, introduced on the directions of the Secretary Agriculture, aims to expand financial access for farmers and strengthen agricultural productivity.

To ensure maximum outreach, teams of the Agriculture Extension Department have mobilised across the district, making announcements in mosques and engaging directly with local communities at village level.

Officials are also meeting landowners and stakeholders to raise awareness about the benefits and registration process.

Dedicated facilitation desks have been established at both tehsil and district levels to streamline the registration process. Authorities say these centres are designed to assist farmers in completing formalities efficiently and without delay.

Officials expressed optimism that the initiative will enable a larger number of farmers to benefit from the scheme, helping ease financial constraints and supporting sustainable agricultural development in the district.