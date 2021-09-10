Police mobile towed away in Karachi over wrong parking

KARACHI: Following the orders of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Iqbal Dara, a police mobile on Friday was towed away over violating traffic laws at Karachi’s Sindh Secretariat-Court Road, ARY News reported.

As per details, four police mobile was towed-away over double parking outside the city court. The the policemen tried to stop the lifter from lifting their vehicle, but failed.

The traffic police officials said nobody is allowed to wrongly park his or her vehicle at the M.A road. “Only box parking is allowed at the city’s main road artery now.”

The officials have said the vehicles would be lifted over wrong parking no matter they belong to police or civilians. Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.

It is to be noted that the traffic police have also launched crackdown against underage drivers in the metropolis.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Iqbal Dara had said that a crackdown against the vehicles running with the fancy number plates and tinted windows in Karachi currently underway.

All the officers had been directed to take action without any discrimination.

He had urged the residents to follow the traffic rules and avoid using fancy number plates and tinted windows.