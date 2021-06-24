Four police mobiles towed away in Karachi over wrong parking

KARACHI: Traffic police in Karachi on Thursday towed away four police mobiles for violating traffic laws at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah Road, ARY News reported.

As per details, four police mobiles were towed-away over double parking outside the city court. The action was taken yesterday.

The traffic police officials said nobody is allowed to wrongly park his or her vehicle at the M.A road. “Only box parking is allowed at the city’s main road artery now.”

The officials have said the vehicles would be lifted over wrong parking no matter they belong to police or civilians. Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Iqbal Dara had said that a crackdown against the vehicles running with the fancy number plates and tinted windows in Karachi currently underway.

All the officers had been directed to take action without any discrimination.

He had urged the residents to follow the traffic rules and avoid using fancy number plates and tinted windows.