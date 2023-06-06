Police nab five-member gang of robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh police successfully apprehended five wanted robbers in injured condition after an alleged encounter in Gulberg and Azizabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police officials stated that all five robbers are operating in a group and used to target citizens withdrawing money from banks.

Police officials stated that the criminals, along with their accomplices, had robbed a citizen of Rs. 506,000 cash five months ago in the Azizabad area.

During another incident three months ago, the gang had looted Rs. 1.3 million from a citizen who had withdrawn money from a bank in the Federal B Area.

According to the police authorities, the arrested robbers have confessed to their involvement in multiple incidents of looting citizens who withdrew money from banks in Garden East area in the metropolis.

One member of the gang, Shahzeb, had already been arrested with the help of the CCTV footage of the robbery.