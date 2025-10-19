Police nab suspects supplying dead chickens to Karachi eateries and hotels

KARACHI: Two individuals were arrested in a police action near the Railway crossing in Mosa Colony for allegedly selling dead chickens to eateries, restaurants, and hotels across Karachi, police said, as reported by ARY News.

According to Gulberg police, the two suspects, identified as Anwar and Kamal, were arrested for allegedly selling and supplying dead chickens to food centers in the F.B. Area, New Karachi, and many other locations.

Police also recovered 80 kg of dead chickens from the suspects.

The police stated the accused are shopkeepers who habitually bought chickens that died during transportation to shops across the city on trucks.

They have been involved in this illegal and unhygienic practice for a long time, the police said.

The police have destroyed the dead chickens recovered from the culprits. Furthermore, police apprised that the Sindh Food Authority is also investigating the incident.

A case has been lodged at the Gulberg police station based on a state complaint.

