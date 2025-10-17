Punjab Food Authority, Sargodha, seizes 1,200 kg of unhygienic meat

The Punjab Food Authority, Sargodha, has seized 1,200 kilograms of unhygienic meat in the city during a timely operation.

According to the Punjab Food Authority, the Deputy Director of Operations, Mohammad Shahbaz Sarwar, along with the team, took action against the supplier of unhygienic meat.

Officials stated that a large quantity of unsafe meat was being transported to supply hotels and restaurants. The PFA team intercepted a car transporting the meat and, upon inspection, recovered around 1,200 kilograms of unhygienic meat.

The PFA team has destroyed the seized meat on the spot, and a case has been registered against the accused.

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) teams carried out raids in Hyderabad city and inspected various food outlets, sealing an ice cream and limca shop over serious violations of hygiene laws and imposing a fine of Rs. 0.1 million.

Deputy Director Operations SFA Hyderabad Dr. Asad Jahangir stated that in response to increasing public complaints, surprise inspections were being conducted at restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, hotels, ice cream parlors, limca stalls and other eateries to ensure the provision of quality food items to citizens.

He informed that at a shop located in Latifabad Unit No. 7, expired ice cream and flavors were found in the freezer, while the ice used in limka preparation was being manufactured through hazardous methods. Consequently, the shop was sealed, and a fine of Rs0 0.1 million was imposed on its owner.

The SFA also inspected the kitchens of numerous restaurants operating in the food court of a well-known mall on Autobahn Road and imposed heavy fines for violating hygiene regulations.