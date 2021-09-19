Police nab two gang members in Lyari with drugs and weapons

KARACHI: The city police in a raid near Gabol Park in Lyari arrested two operatives of a gang, citing SSP City ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Two members of Mulla Nisar Uzair group involved in Lyari gang war have been arrested in raid”, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz here said.

“Accused Mohammad Zubair alias Chhotu and Rehmat Ali have been arrested in a raid near Gabol Park in Kalakot police remit,” the police chief said. “The accused have been involved in murder, attempt to murder, extortion and other crimes.”

“Police have recovered a Kalashnikov, a pistol and one-and-half kilogram of Ice drug,” Sarfaraz Nawaz said. “Moreover, around 12.5 million rupees pay-orders and challans were also recovered from their possession.”

The accused have confessed about their involvement in heinous crimes during initial questioning, police officer further said.

“They have committed scores of murders from year 2013-15,” city police chief further said.

“They are big dealers and suppliers of drugs in city,” SSP said. “The accused were supplying drugs to drug peddlers across the city,” he said.

“Police have registered case against the accused and launched further investigation,” city police chief added.