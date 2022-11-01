Police officer probing into case against Marriyum Aurangzeb transferred

The higher authorities have transferred the police officer who was probing into a case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A police officer, Inspector Adnan Bukhari was transferred from Lahore’s Sabzazar police station to the Investigation Headquarters who was investigating the case against Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif.

Inspector Bukhari was replaced by sub-inspector (SI) Mohsin Kahloon as the in-charge investigation at the Sabzazar police station.

An inspector-rank police officer is authorized to hold the investigation into the case, whereas, two inspectors including Zahid Salim at Manga Mandi police station and Naveed Awan at Nawab Town police station were deputed as the in-charge investigation in Saddar Division for probe into the case.

Moreover, the DIG Investigation is due to decide on the investigation officer (IO).

