Police officials found involved in short-term kidnapping in Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials have been found involved in a short-term kidnapping of a scrap dealer in Karachi who was abducted from near Safora roundabout in Sachal area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A video has also surfaced that showed that the four cops including two uniformed and two plain-clothed officials armed with government weapons have used a police van to kidnap the scrap dealer, Muhammad Bilal, to demand ransom.

The victim registered a complaint to the senior superintendent police (SSP) in which he stated that he was blindfolded and taken to an unknown location after being abducted.

The complainant added that he received life threats from the cops and tortured by them. Later, the scrap dealer said that he was carrying Rs200,000 with him at the time of the kidnapping. The cops have snatched the cash and later forced him to call his uncle Muneer to send Rs25,000 cash as ransom.

Muhammad Bilal claimed that he is possessing the video call recording which showed the cops while receiving the ransom.

Sources told ARY News that the Station House Officer (SHO) Sachal Rasool Siyal has been suspended by the police authorities following the complaints of fake encounters, short-term kidnapping and others.