Police officials suspended for manhandling women in Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has ordered an inquiry into mistreatment meted out to women by policemen in Quetta, ARY News reported.

The chief minister took action after a video of Quetta police manhandling women and pushing them into a police van went viral on the internet.

The video, available with ARY News, shows police officers assaulting women while forcing them into a parked police mobile.

Taking action on CM orders, Quetta Deputy Inspector General Fida Hussain has suspended two police officers, Sub-Inspector Abdul Naveed and Gunman Ghulam Raza for mistreating women in a public place.

Legal proceedings against policemen have been initiated, he added.

