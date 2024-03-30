30.9 C
Police operation in Shikarpur katcha area to recover hostages

SHIKARPUR: A police operation has been underway in Shikarpur district’s katcha area of Garhi Tegho for recovery of hostages and arrest of bandits, ARY News reported on Saturday.

SSP Shikarpur Irfan Sammo said that police pickets have been set up at the entry and exit points of katcha area and an operation has been launched for recovery of hostages.

“Scores of hideouts of bandits have been demolished, while seven persons have been arrested and shifted to an undisclosed place,” SSP said.

He said, the operation would continue until recovery of all hostages and elimination of criminal gangs.

Sindh Rangers and police last week in a joint operation in Katcha area arrested 21 suspects allegedly involved in numerous criminal activities.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesman, the arrested accused persons were wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and kidnapping for ransom.

The accused were involved in the murder of a teacher named Allah Rakhyo, the spokesman said and added that they were handed over to the police for legal action.

According to the Rangers, the gang is involved in criminal activities in Kashmore, Tangwani, and Kandhkot.

Earlier on January 14, police and Rangers recovered nine abductees from the Katcha area of Kashmore.

