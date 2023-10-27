Police get permission to interrogate PTI chief, Qureshi in jail

A special court has granted permission to the Rawalpindi police to interrogate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in jail, ARY News reported on Friday.

A Rawalpindi police officer appeared before the special court hearing the cipher case. The police officer sought the court’s permission to interrogate PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Qureshi in the jail.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain questioned whether Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were earlier included in the interrogation. The police officer replied that both accused were not included in the probe.

He apprised the court that the accused would be included in the investigation on the basis of testimonies recorded by the co-accused. He added that the police investigators have a report regarding the May 9 riots in Rawalpindi.

The judge reviewed the records of the cases against the PTI chief and the vice chairman. Later, the judge granted permission to the police to interrogate Imran Khan and Qureshi in the Adiala Jail.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain remarked that he allowed police only to question Qureshi in accordance with the law.

Earlier in the month, a special court constituted under the Official Secrets Act indicted PTI chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The hearing began in Adiala jail early on Monday with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyers filing a new petition against a possible indictment.

However, the court indicted the PTI chairman and foreign minister. Both the politicians pleaded not guilty and refused to accept the charge sheet.