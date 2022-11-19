Police prepares to tackle entry of PTI Long March in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Capital Police has finalized preparations to tackle the PTI long march over entry in the capital city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The authorities have decided to tackle the protesters with unconventional means.

The police have been provided 567 tear gas guns and 50,000 shells, sources said. Moreover, 500 rubber bullet guns, 37,300 cartridges, 17 pepper guns and 11,000 pepper balls have been handed over to police officials.

Moreover, the law enforcement teams have been given spree paint to point out and arrest the protesters.

The Rangers and Sindh Police personnel have also been kept on alert to tackle any emergency situation.

Apart of the Islamabad Police, 5,000 Rangers personnel will be deployed for security, while 500 policemen of the Sindh Police will also assist the capital city’s police.

Moreover, 4,700 FC personnel have been deployed at different points and locations in Islamabad.

Three thousand Islamabad policemen including officers will perform duties in a single shift, according to sources.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has issued NOC to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold rally in Islamabad.

The Deputy commissioner Islamabad has issued NOC to PTI for holding rally in the Federal Capital starting from Islamabad expressway.

The NOC stated that the PTI will follow the route fixed by the ICT administration. Any deviation from the rally route will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the NOC.

The rally must start from Islamabad expressway and Chak Beli whereas the participants of rally will be allowed to go to Koraal and Rawat, the city police added.

The NOC is issued just for the Koraal-Rawat route while section 144 will remain imposed in the federal capital therefore, no rallies or processions could be taken out.

