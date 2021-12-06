Police to produce Sialkot lynching suspects in ATC today

GUJRANWALA: Police will produce 26 prime suspects allegedly involved in Sialkot lynching incident, before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday (today).

The police will seek physical remand of the accused from the court for further investigation. The accused being brought on a day’s transit remand to the court today.

According to sources, the accused will be produced in the court under strict security.

CPO Syed Hamad Abid visited ATC to review security arrangement. He was given briefing over security arrangements ahead of production of the accused, including the number of the security personnel deployed.

According to police 700 personnel will be deployed around the ATC and the accused will be brought to the court from the external gate of the premises.

On the other hand, seven more people have been rounded up on suspicion of their involvement in the lynching incident.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Police relayed that so far the department has apprehended 131 people, including 26 suspects who played the central role in the murder of Sialkot factory manager Priyantha Kumara.

The arrests were made with the help of CCTV footage and videos collected from social media.

Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers brutally lynched their Sri Lankan manager, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot on Friday.

