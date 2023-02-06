Police raid ex-CM Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Gujrat

GUJRAT: Punjab police on Monday raided the residence of the former chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat, ARY News reported.

Uniformed and plainclothed police officials entered Pervaiz Elahi’s residence and started searching the entire house.

According to the reports, Pervaiz Elahi’s family was not present in the house at the time of the raid except for the gatekeeper and domestic workers.

Heavy contingents of police were also deployed outside the residence at the time of the raid. It was learnt that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials along with the police teams searched the house for one hour.

After completing the search, DPO Gujrat did not interact with the journalists and departed from the house.

