Police raid Intermediate Board office, arrest three in fake documents scam

KARACHI: Police has raided the Board of Intermediate office and arrested three accused involved in fake certificates, documents and jobs scam, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shara-e-Noor Jahan police has conducted a raid at the Board of Intermediate office and arrested three persons including mastermind of the gang Nigar Nafees.

“A Grade-14 IT officer of the Intermediate Board, Akram, has been among three suspects,” police said.

“The gang was making fake admission certificates, testimonials and job documents,” police said.

“The accused were publishing advertisements for government jobs in newspapers and also issued appointment letters of fake jobs,” police said.

“A police officer also got a fake mark-sheet of his woman relative from the gang,” accused woman disclosed to the police. “The police officer paid 80,000 rupees for the marksheet,” accused stated.

“Intermediate Board’s IT officer, Akram, was my friend. He told me how a specific certifice can be prepared,” accused woman said.

The police also recovered fake appointment letters and stamps from the possession of the arrested accused.