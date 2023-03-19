Shibli Faraz’s residence raided in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz’s residence on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The capital police raided and searched PTI Senator Shibli Faraz’s house near Parbat Road, Islamabad when he was not in the capital territory.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed concerns over the police raid at the house of Senator Shibli Faraz and took notice of the incident.

He directed the police officials to avoid the violation of the sanctity of the house and asked the IG Islamabad to present a detailed report of the incident.

Prior to the raid, the Lahore police force launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers after compiling lists containing more than 100 names.

After raiding Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, Lahore police launched a crackdown against PTI leaders and workers. Police prepared lists containing names of more than 100 PTI leaders and activists.

Police announced that the divisional superintendent police (SP) will lead the crackdown. Police conducted raids on houses and deras of several people. The wanted PTI workers were divided into A and B categories in the police lists.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson confirmed in a statement that police started raids on the houses of leaders and activists. The spokesperson detailed that raids are being conducted on the houses of those leaders whose nomination papers will be scrutinised ahead of the elections.

Yesterday, PTI leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shibli Faraz was shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated in police custody.

Sources told ARY News that Shibli Faraz’s health deteriorated after police fired shells at the PTI workers – accompanying PTI Chairman Imran Khan – during the latter’s court appearance.

