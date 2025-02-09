Police, Rangers arrest suspect in Ghotki katcha area raid

GHOTKI: Police and Rangers in a joint operation in katcha area of Ghotki arrested a facilitator of Chandi Shari, Morio Shar gangs of bandits, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

“Accused Fahim was working for facilitation of the bandit gangs in crimes,” Rangers spokesman said.

The accused opened firing as the law enforcers conducted raid at their hideout, spokesman said. “Three accused were injured in Rangers retaliatory fire and escaped from the scene,” official said.

“Four SMGs with magazine and 500 rounds of sub-machine guns were recovered from the arrested man,” according to spokesman.

Moreover, five mobile phones and a tractor snatched from the Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) staff was also recovered.

The law enforcement personnel also demolished hideouts of Chandi Shari, Morio Shar gangs, spokesman added.

Earlier, in a joint raid in Shikarpur katcha area a brother of notorious gang leader Yaroo Nandwani, was killed and three others were injured.

The Nandwani bandits said to be involved in killing of a police official in the area recently.

Police said that three hostages, were recovered during the operation. The hostages freed in the operation identified as Shakeel Bahalkani, Liaquat Bahalkani and Zameer Meerani.

Police and rangers also demolished several hideouts of bandits and set them on fire.

The Katcha area has been notorious for its lawlessness, as bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to law enforcement agencies.

The katcha area remains a hotbed of criminals due to its difficult terrain posing formidable challenge for authorities despite numerous operations to combat crime.