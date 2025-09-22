Police, Rangers recover abducted cop in Kashmore katcha area raid

Police and rangers in a joint operation in Kashmore district’s katcha area against a bandit gang recovered an abducted policeman and killed three outlaws, a spokesman said on Monday.

A spokesman of Rangers said that in an encounter with Khadim Bhayyo gang, who has been involved in kidnapping for ransom crime, recovered police constable Safdar Mehmood and killed three members of the gang.

Dacoits slain in the encounter, identified as Sohbat Jagirani, Shahid Bhayyo and Shafique Dahani, spokesman said. “Dacoit Sohbat Jagirani was carrying a head money of five lac rupees”.

Moreover, nine accused were injured including notorious dacoit Khadim Bhayyo, Wajid Bhayyo, Malik Jagirani and others, according to spokesman. Khadim Bhayyo carrying a bounty of one million rupees on his head.

The Bhayyo gang dacoits attacked a police picket at Qambrani Lado and abducted an on-duty police constable Safdar Mehmood, spokesman said.

The gang later posted a video of the police constable on social media.

Rangers’ spokesman said that law enforcers demolished the hideout of dacoit gang during the operation.

He appealed general public to point out the elements giving shelter to outlaws.