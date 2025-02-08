Police, Rangers recovers three hostages in Kandhkot operation

KANDHKOT: Police and Rangers in a joint operation in katcha area against Nandwani gang of bandits recovered three hostages, officials said on Saturday.

Police officials said that a brother of notorious gang leader Yaroo Nandwani, was killed and three others were injured in the law enforcement operation.

The Nandwani bandits said to be involved in killing of a police official in the area recently.

Police said that three hostages, residents of Jamalpur and Ghouspur, were recovered during the operation. The hostages freed in the operation have been identified as Shakeel Bahalkani, Liaquat Bahalkani and Zameer Meerani. They were abducted one-and-half month ago by the dacoit gang.

Police and rangers also demolished several hideouts of bandits and set them on fire.

The Katcha area has been notorious for its lawlessness, as bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to law enforcement agencies.

The area remains a formidable challenge for authorities despite numerous operations to combat crime.

Last year on August 23, at least 12 policemen were killed, and seven others were injured in an attack on two police vehicles by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area.

The bandits launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles in Machka, Sadiqabad, when they became stuck in accumulated rainwater. Approximately 20 officers were present in the vehicles at the time of the attack.