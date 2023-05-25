Police reach Pervaiz Elahi’s residence after bail cancellation

LAHORE: Police officials have reached Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s residence after the cancellation of his bail by an anti-corruption court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A case was lodged against PTI President Pervaiz Elahi for interfering in the state affairs at the Ghalib Market police station, additionally, he is also accused of misusing power and irregularities in the development funds.

An anti-corruption court cancelled Pervaiz Elahi’s bail today. Police closed traffic on both tracks of Zahoor Elahi Road and heavy contingents are deployed outside the PTI president’s residence.

The PTI president’s spokesperson said that he is not present at the residence and they will cooperate with the police to search the house after showing the arrest warrant.

The spokesperson added that women are present at the house, therefore, only lady police officials can search the house.

An Anti-Corruption Court in Lahore rejected the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in an alleged corruption case.

At the outset of the hearing, the public prosecutor argued that the medical certificate submitted by Pervaiz Elahi’s counsel in court is fake.

The court dismissed the interim bail plea on the ground of non-compliance and also rejected the PTI leaders’ request for a day attendance waiver.

It may be recalled that Mr Elahi had obtained protective bail from the Lahore High Court in two cases – one filed by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the other linked to terrorism.