Police recover abductees after gun battle with dacoits

SHIKARPUR: Shikarpur police officials have recovered two abductees after a gun battle with dacoits in a katcha area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shikarpur police swung into action after a truck driver and a cleaner were abducted by dacoits on Indus Highway near Khanpur today. According to the police, the abducted driver was identified as Ali Nawaz and the cleaner as Dedar.

After getting information, the local police immediately cordoned off the whole area and started the pursuit of the abductors.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Faizan Ali told the media that they also traced the location of the abductees’ mobile phones.

After spotting the location, a police team surrounded the dacoits in the Napar Kot area and recovered the kidnapped persons safely after a gun battle.

SSP Ali said that the dacoits were transferring the abducted persons to another location, however, the timely action foiled their abduction bid.

Comments