Police recover French woman forcefully kept in house in Khyber

PESHAWAR: Police conducted a raid at a house in Khyber district and recovered a French national woman being forcefully kept over there, a police officer said on Monday.

CCPO Mian Saeed here said that French national Silvia Yasmeena was recovered from a house in Khyber district in a raid. “She had married to a Pakistani citizen and was being subjected to torture in the house,” police official said.

Mian Saeed said that the French woman was staying in Bara since year 2014 and was facing misbehavior and maltreatment from her husband.

“She was not being allowed to leave the home,” police officer said.

He said the woman and her four children have been shifted to the women police station in Peshawar. “She has expressed intention to return to France,” official said.

A letter has been delivered to the French Embassy via the Foreign Office, he said.

Meanwhile, a formal case has been registered against the spouse of the victim French woman, he added.