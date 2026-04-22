KARACHI: The car used in the murder of Dr. Sarang Memon on Shahrah-e-Faisal two days ago has been recovered, investigation officials told ARY News.

According to investigators, the assailants had booked a rental car from Malir. Two individuals involved in the murder have also been identified.

Additionally, police are searching for the rickshaw driver who was transporting the doctor and his wife at the time of the attack.

Officials confirmed that the initial statement of Dr. Sarang’s wife has been recorded. She informed the police that her husband worked at two private hospitals—one in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and the other in Korangi.

However, officials noted that the heirs of the deceased have not provided further assistance to the investigation since Dr. Sarang’s burial.

Earlier, the police had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the murder at the Artillery Maidan Police Station on Tuesday. The case was filed on the complaint of his brother, Adeel Memon.

According to the FIR, the victim’s brother stated that Dr. Sarang was traveling home from Cantonment Station after visiting his in-laws on Tuesday night.

Unidentified assailants intercepted the rickshaw he was traveling in near the Mehran Hotel and ordered him to step out.

The attackers then opened fire on Dr. Sarang. He sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest and legs; the injuries to his chest ultimately proved fatal.

His wife, who was with him, rushed him to Jinnah Hospital in the same rickshaw. She also informed the incident to his brother in law.

Following the completion of legal formalities, his body was handed over to his family.

Dr. Sarang Memon, originally from Badin, was a practicing physician at a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Police officials stated that an investigation is currently underway, exploring various perspectives and potential motives behind the targeted attack.