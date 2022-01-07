Police recover 20 hand grenades from Karachi’s Garden

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have foiled a terror bid and recovered 20 hand grenades stuffed in a shopper from the Garden area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said that they have recovered a shopper carrying 20 hand grenades from a garbage dump in the Dhobi Ghat area of Garden.

“Bomb Disposal Squad is currently involved in defusing the bombs and clearing the area,” he said and added that a heavy contingent of police has been deployed to the area to avert any untoward incident.

The officials of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) thwarted the sabotage bids by defusing the hand grenade recovered from Dhobi Ghat. According to BDS, they found explosive material and ball bearing from the hand grenades.

Search operation

A search operation was launched by Rangers and police contingents after cordoning off the area. The adjoining areas are being searched with the help of well-trained sniffing dogs of law enforcement agencies.

The law enforcers expanded the scope of search operation to clear the nearby areas from grenades and other explosive material.

It was learnt that a scavenger found the hand grenades from the garbage in Dhobi Ghat who immediately informed an employee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Later, police teams have been immediately called to the site by the KMC worker.

This is not the first time that hand grenades have been recovered from the city, which has previously witnessed violent attacks including hand grenades being hurled.

Previously, Sindh Rangers recovered over 20 hand grenades and other explosive material from the surroundings of the Sabzi Mandi (Vegetable Market) in Karachi.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority (LEAs) carried out a search operation in the surrounding of the Subzi Mandi.

“Initially, over 20 hand grenades and a huge cache of explosives were recovered during the operation,” the Rangers spokesman said as more security teams were called in to deactivate the hand grenades recovered from the spot.

The spokesman said that four rockets of RPG-7 were recovered during a raid in a similar area a day before.

