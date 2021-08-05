Police recover handcuffed body of ANP leader from Balochistan

PISHIN: Police on Thursday have found a handcuffed body from Balochistan’s district of Pishin, ARY News reported.

As per details, the body was recovered by the police from Muhajir camp Saranan in Pishin. The body has been identified as of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Malik Ubedullah, who went missing outside his house on June 26.

The body has been moved to a nearby hospital for autopsy. The family members of the ANP leader had established a protest camp for his recovery.

Earlier this year, a burnt body of a 12-year-old boy was found from an abandoned place in Zhob area of Balochistan.

According to police, after killing the boy, the assassinator had sprinkled petrol over his body and set fire to it.