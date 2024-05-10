Police recover minor boy from Katcha area dacoits

The police claimed to have recovered the minor boy kidnapped by the Katcha area dacoits (riverine area robbers) after 26 days, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) claimed to have recovered the six-year-old boy, named Ayaz Pathan after an alleged encounter with the Katcha area dacoits.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Katcha area dacoits recently released disturbing footage showing the abducted innocent kid chained to a tree.

According to authorities, the abducted kid, named Ayaz, belongs to a family that had traveled from Quetta to Sukkur in search of labor opportunities.

The heart-wrenching scene captured the children’s cries for help, sparking outrage and concern across the region.

Police investigations have identified the perpetrators as notorious bandits Farid Mirani and Yakub Mirani.

As per the police statement, the bandits have demanded a sum of Rs 5 million as ransom from the child’s father.

The brazen act of kidnapping has prompted law enforcement to launch a targeted operation aimed at swiftly recovering the abducted child and bringing the culprits to justice.