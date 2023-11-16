Police recover two abducted girls from Islamabad

FAISALABAD: The two girls, abducted from the Faisalabad University town area, were successfully recovered from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab police successfully arrested two individuals, identified as Nasir and Hameed, and recovered the girls, who were allegedly kidnapped on October 09.

According to the police officials, the arrest was made possible with the help of social media chat and ID.

