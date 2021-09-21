Police recovers infant abducted from RYK hospital within hours

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police has recovered a baby kidnapped from Shaikh Zaid Hospital here within hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police officials, in the shocking incident a woman had abducted a nine-day baby boy from the hospital’s children ward.

“The woman was traced in a CCTV footage, while she was abducting the baby from the hospital,” police said.

Local police headed by SHO Asadullah Mastoi acted promptly and recovered the kidnapped child within few hours, officials said.

Rahim Yar Khan’s A-division police has registered a case of the child’s abduction against the woman involved in the incident.

In a similar incident, a 10-day-old baby girl was kidnapped from her house in Karachi in March this year.

According to the details, her mother fell asleep after she made her newborn sleep in the evening at her home in Karachi’s Al-Falah Society. When the woman woke up, she found that her newborn baby was missing and the main gate of the house was opened.

The distressed woman informed her husband and family about the incident. In order to resolve the mystery, the minor girl’s father obtained video footage from a nearby installed CCTV camera. The video shows two burqa-clad women coming out from their house. One of the women was carrying the infant in her hand. Police registered an FIR and launched investigation into the kidnapping.

Later, the police resolved the mystery surrounding the abducion and close relatives turned out to be the kidnappers.

Police arrested the minor girl’s aunt and other relatives with the help of the CCTV footage after identification by family and recovered the newborn.