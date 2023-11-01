Police recovers youth kidnapped from Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Wednesday arrested two accused and recovered the student from Sheikhupura who was abducted from Sattoo Katla, Lahore, ARY News reported.

Yesterday, a CCTV video went viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in which some armed individuals can be seen torturing and abducting a student, named Arham, in a car in front of his college in a broad daylight.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, it can be seen that seventeen-year-old Arham was sitting on a bike and talking to his friend when a motorcyclist coming from behind hit him, after which the other accused tried to abduct the boy in a car.

On resisting, Arham was subjected to torture by the accused, dragged, and then threatened with a pistol on his neck, put him hostage, and fled.

The kidnapper’s cousin revealed that his aunt was killed in 2017 by a man named Mustafa Khokhar.

The police said that after eleven hours of the incident, Arham was rescued and handed over to his parents.