Police register case over attempted knife attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Thursday registered a case against an attempted knife attack on the renowned religious scholar and former Federal Shariat Court judge Mufti Taqi Usmani, ARY News reported.

A case was registered in Awami Colony police station under the section of attempted murder.

The police will present the accused in court tomorrow where they will get remand of the arrested person.

Prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani today said he escaped unharmed after a man pulled a knife on him at the Darul Uloom Korangi seminary during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The security officers deputed at Karachi’s Darul Uloom Korangi on Thursday arrested a suspicious man, who tried to approach religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.

The suspect requested a one-on-one meeting with Mufti Taqi to ask for special prayers as his wife left the house.

Later, a knife was confiscated from the possession of the suspect during the search by the guards, said the SSP.

The accused is currently in the custody of the police for further interrogation.

In 2019, Mufti Taqi Usmani had survived an assassination bid while his security guard and driver lost their lives in the attack.

At least six unknown assailants on three motorbikes opened fire at the vehicle on the Nipa flyover when the religious scholar was on his way to nearby Baitul-Mukarram Mosque to lead the Friday prayers.