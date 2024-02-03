Police register case of MQM-PPP clash in New Karachi

KARACHI: Police have registered the FIR of a clash between workers of the MQM and the People’s Party in New Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A clash between the MQM and the PPP reported in sector 11-J of New Karachi, in which political workers resorted to open fire while also lashed rivals with sticks and batons.

The police have detained 34 suspected persons in the case of the incident, in which three persons including two children were injured.

The New Karachi police has registered the case under the anti-terrorism act and attempt to murder law.

Police said that the case has been registered on the complaint of a PPP activist Yousuf against the MQM workers.

People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani has said that political activities being openly attacked in Karachi. “Citizens are being harassed again and those elements involved in these acts, which are sighting their defeat in election,” he claimed.

He apprehended that these violent acts could further enhance on Feb 08.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan of the MQM-P has alleged that the PPP workers arrived and caused commotion in their scheduled meeting in New Karachi.

“The armed hordes required to be arrested, the city needs a grand operation,” MQM leader said.

The police said that activists of both parties came face to face during election campaigning in the area. The supporters of both sides initially exchanged heated words before the argument escalated to a fatal clash.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third reported clash between the parties in city.