Police reject PTI MPA’s plea regarding Agha Siraj Durrani’s arrest

KARACHI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar Khan has submitted a written request to the police stations to seek the immediate arrest of the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

However, the officials at the Darakhshan and Arambagh police stations have rejected to receive the written request of the PTI MPA Raja Azhar Khan.

After facing rejection from police, the PTI lawmaker sent the written application through courier to the Arambagh police station’s station house officer (SHO).

In his plea, Raja Azhar Khan stated that Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has disappeared for the past few days, He said that Durrani’s disappearance raises questions over the performance of the law enforcers.

He further said that he is an elected member of the Sindh Assembly and asked the police officials to search Durrani.

Earlier on November 13, the Supreme Court registrar office had returned the pre-arrest bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani with objections.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday had moved a petition in the apex Court seeking pre-arrest bail in a graft reference.

The registrar office returned back the bail plea with objections.

Registrar office had objected to Durrani’s failure to present himself for arrest after his bail petition was rejected by the Sindh High Court. The office has also objected to the petitioner’s failure to submit an undertaking.

The PPP leader had gone into hiding to avoid his arrest at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the SHC revoked his bail.

On Oct 14, the SHC had turned down the interim bail of provincial assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the assets reference filed by the corruption watchdog.

The high court, however, allowed the bail petitions of Mr Durrani’s wife, three daughters, a son and two others in the same reference.

Subsequently, a NAB team raided the residence of Durrani to arrest him but it had to return empty-handed as he was not present there.

The bureau had filed a reference against the speaker, his brother Agha Masihuddin, wife, son, daughters as well as 13 others before a NAB court in 2019 for allegedly accumulating assets worth over Rs1.61 billion through illegal means.

