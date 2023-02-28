Police remove security barriers outside Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: Following the departure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to Islamabad, the Lahore police on Tuesday reached Zaman Park and started removing security barriers from his residence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the tents, chairs, security barriers and barbwires are being removed by the police. The sources said, the action is being taken in the wake of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed with the Lahore High Court, seeking clearance of the road outside Zaman Park.

The plea was fired by a citizen in which the Punjab government, CTO Lahore and others have been made respondents.

“Canal Road remains jammed due to the presence of PTI workers, ” the plea stated and added the basic rights of the citizens are being violated.

The court was prayed to pass orders for clearance of the road outside Zaman Park.

Comments