Police rescue 37 people from abduction in Sindh

KANDHKOT: The local police of Kandhkot successfully rescued 37 individuals, including 10 women and 5 children, from the limits of the Badani police station area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the victims were lured to the Katcha area of Kashmore district located in Sindh province under the false pretense of labor opportunities.

Acting on timely information, police intervened before the individuals were on way to the Katcha area of Kashmore and transferred all rescued persons safely to the SSP office.

The police’s swift action prevented a potential abduction, ensuring the safety of the victims.

Earlier to this, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government has announced a bounty of Rs 10 million on the heads of Katcha area dacoits.

The initiative is part of an intensified crackdown on criminals, particularly those involved in violent crimes against law enforcement.

According to the announcement, a reward of Rs 5 million has been set for the capture of most wanted bandits, while Rs 2.5 million will be awarded for the arrest of other bandits and terrorists.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the government’s commitment to bringing terrorists who have attacked police personnel to justice.