Govt offers Rs 10 million bounty for Katcha area dacoits

LAHORE: Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government has announced a bounty of Rs 10 million on the heads of Katcha area dacoits, ARY News reported on Friday.

The initiative is part of an intensified crackdown on criminals, particularly those involved in violent crimes against law enforcement.

According to the announcement, a reward of Rs 5 million has been set for the capture of most wanted bandits, while Rs 2.5 million will be awarded for the arrest of other bandits and terrorists.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the government’s commitment to bringing terrorists who have attacked police personnel to justice.

This decision follows the tragic Katcha Machchka incident, which led to a strong response from the Punjab Police.

In a recent operation, the Punjab Police apprehended the main suspect involved in the attack on police officials, identified as Bashir Sher.

A police spokesman confirmed that Bashir Sher, who was one of the key figures in the attack, was killed in a late-night police operation in Katcha area.

During the same operation, five of Bashir Sher’s accomplices were injured. The injured suspects include Sanaullah Shar, Gada Ali, Kamloshar, Ramzan Shar, and Gadi.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab stated that the operation against the Katcha area dacoits involved in the attack on police personnel is underway, and all those responsible will be brought to justice.