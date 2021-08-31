Police searching suspect for throwing bag full of human remains in dumpster

Virginia police are on the lookout for a female suspect who threw a backpack that had human remains in a store’s dumpster.

According to Daily Mail, an employee of the shop had informed the police about the suspect.

The Chesterfield Police Department sized the bloody bag and found the human remains in it.

Police are not identifying the store but it is located inside a mall that has a barbershop, spa and restaurant.

The security videos show the woman entering the store after throwing away the bag.

WVTR reported that an investigation and medical examination is underway to determine the age and gender of the mutilated body parts.

The investigation may also be held in educational institutes due to the identifiers on it.