Police seize car with fake number plate being used by provincial minister

LAHORE: Punjab police seized a vehicle holding a fake number plate allegedly being used by the provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police claimed to have arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as Liaquat, besides taking the car into custody.

Police said that a government number plate of a regional police officer (RPO) was placed on a private vehicle which was caught by Muslim Town cops at Bhekewal Morr of the provincial capital.

Punjab Minister Mehmoodur Rehman said in a statement that the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has the responsibility to issue government number plates on the government vehicles.