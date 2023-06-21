Police seize large cache of weapons in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar police confiscated a significant cache of weapons from a vehicle on Chamkani Motorway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, Peshawar police foiled an arms smuggling attempt by intercepting a suspicious car on the Chamkani Motorway and a recovered a significant amount of weapons from the vehicle.

READ: Punjab police foil weapon smuggling bid

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haroon Rashid claimed that upon intercepting the car, the suspected criminals opened fire and fled from the scene leaving the weapon carrying vehicle behind.

During the search of the vehicle, authorities discovered a diverse assortment of weapons, including over 111 pistols, 13 rifles, two Kalashnikovs, three pistols, and one 223-bore rifle. Additionally, more than 14,000 cartridges of various calibers were also recovered.

As per SSP statement the footage from various routes is being examined to apprehend the culprits.