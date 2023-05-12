Police seized gutka factory in Karachi

According to the details, Pak Colony police carried out a targeted raid in the factory located in Husrat Mohani Colony area of Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Fazal has stated that over 30 tons of valuable gutka and other ingredients were seized from the factory, while three suspects Bilal Ali, Hussain, and Basit, were arrested.

SSP Kamran Fazal said that the operation was carried out on a secret tip-off, and the factory producing gutka was located on Mangu Pir Road.

According to SSP, a large amount of other harmful ingredients were also seized from the factory, including 97 packets of 2190 kg of Chalia in total, 400 kg of lime, 23 packets of cut leaves, 32 packing packing wrappers, four packets of powder, one pack of rubber band, and 52 large tubs were also recovered.

Police said that gutka worth millions of rupees was being prepared in the factory on a daily basis.

A case has been registered against the arrested suspects and an investigation has been launched.