31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Police seizes Iranian diesel from coach in Shahdadkot

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SHAHDADKOT: Local police seized 1100 litres of Iranian diesel from a passenger coach here and arrested two accused, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shahdadkot’s A-Section police personnel seized 1100 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from a passenger coach during checking at Qubo Road, officials said.

A case has been registered against two suspects Abdul Mutallib and Karim Brohi. The accused have been natives of Khuzdar in Balochistan, police said.

The government has launched a crackdown against smuggling of Iranian oil, which is reported to be smuggled into Pakistan on a massive scale.

There were reports of the involvement of police in the lucrative illegal business.

According to a report 28 police personnel of Sindh Police were suspended including SHOs after the revelations of police involvement in the Iranian oil and non-custom paid vehicles smuggling.

The suspended police personnel included officers from Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Sukkur.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.