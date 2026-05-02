Karachi: Police send 480 drug addicts to rehabilitation in anti-drug operation

KARACHI: A police operation has been ongoing in the city’s Pak Colony, Mewa Shah and Jahan Abad for third day against drug addicts, according to a police officer.

“Over 220 drug addicts were detained today and transferred to rehabilitation centres,” DIG Asad Raza said. He said in three days operation, police have sent more than 480 drug addicts to the rehabilitation centres.

“Three accused including two injured were also arrested after a police encounter,” DIG said. “Arms were also recovered from the arrested men namely Osama, Mairaj and Wahab,” DIG Police said.

He said the drug dealers also hurled a hand grenade at police party, but the bomb didn’t explode and the policemen remained unscathed.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police Karachi, in January stated that they have arrested two alleged major drug dealers during a raid in the Baloch Colony area.

According to the SIU, the suspects were identified as Noman aka Nattu and Asif, were netted red-handed while in a vehicle during a targeted raid.

SSP SIU, Dr Imran calimed that more than five kilograms of hashish were recovered. Police also seized weapons, including a rifle, a sub-machine gun and a 9mm pistol from the possession of suspects, he added.

SSP SIU alleged that Noman is a key local and international drug peddler who operates a narcotics network from a housing society near Super Highway.

SSP Imran also said that another accused Asif is also a major drug supplier, and claimed that he is a government employee and works at a local court in the South district.